Evangelist Alveda King: America is Distraught and Distracted by Free Abortions, SOBs, Fallen Idols and Foreign Feuds; Cease Fire, Take the Knee and Pray



ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Evangelist Alveda King: The daily news reports are becoming more and more unbelievable! With the Defund Planned Parenthood Debate looming, Congress has yet to defund PP. Meanwhile abortionists are still offering free death care abortions to hurricane victims. With all the death and devastation that Hurricane Harvey brought to Texas and Louisiana what the people need is life affirming help; shelter, food, clothing, real healthcare, and yes, when pregnant, they need pre-natal care; not killer abortions.



Mothers need love and support; not abortion. If for no other reason we need to end taxpayer dollars to abortion providers who are able to offer free abortions in the face of storms; the Harvey victims, the Irma victims, all the storms victims. America is hurting and killing people is not going to help heal our land. Please America, wake up! Abortion is not healthcare! Pray for America, and choose life!



In the midst of this melee, there is a furor regarding the ongoing challenges with today's young people wanting to "take the knee" and turn their backs on the American Flag. What's missing in this situation is the lack of knowledge regarding the complete and complicated history of the founding and ongoing American struggle for liberty for all Americans. Our people are truly perishing for lack of knowledge.



Why is the "protest knee" approved while the "freedom to pray knee" is forbidden? Both are constitutional.



As if these two critical boiling points are not enough, there are still painful debates regarding immigration versus national safety and security; and then there is the horrific hostile overthrow of statues and monuments across the country. Remember: God warns us to keep away from idols. Statues of "heroes" that cause race wars are idols.



"You shall not make idols for yourselves or erect an image or pillar, and you shall not set up a figured stone in your land to bow down to it, for I am the LORD your God." Leviticus 26:1



Acts 17:26: God created all human beings of one blood; so regardless of skin color, we are one human race.



Keep it positive. Avoid the disruptive news spin. Let's continue to pray for our president and all in authority so that we can live peaceful lives. (1Timothy 2:2)



Actually there's a lot of money at stake in sports, immigration, national memorials, etc. We all have our rants. With all the dissension among us, let's remember that money can be a liberator or a trap. We are one red blooded race. Racism is a sin. Statues are idols. Our cherished flag is under God, not to be worshipped. For the record, in The Beloved Community, God loves everyone; you, me, NFL players, unborn, rich, poor, old, sick, confused. There is far too much bickering over idolatry. Everyone should "take the knee" in prayer, and ask God to heal America. It's truly time for America to Return to God.



