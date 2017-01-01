Ground-Breaking Online Event Brings Concerned Leaders from Around the World to Discuss the Threat of Population Control Contact: Michael Hichborn, 540-847-5501



PARTLOW, Va., Sept. 19, 2017 /



Sponsored by the Lepanto Institute, the seminar will feature 12 distinct presentations, October 17, 18, and 19 from 12:00pm – 4:00pm (EST/New York).



"Many people are completely unaware that Population Control is pushed by organizations and charities they donate to and trust," said Michael Hichborn, president of the Lepanto Institute. "What they are told is helping vulnerable people actually harms them, robbing them of opportunities and the right to self-determination."



The theme of the symposium is "How Radical Enemies of Life are Pushing Their Global Agenda to End Poverty by Eliminating the Poor," and an all-star list of experts will cover topics that explain how environmentalism, foreign aid, and international foundations are attacking the poor in the name of reducing poverty. Mike Church, well-known radio personality from his time at SIRIUS/XM radio, will host the online event. Those speaking at the seminar include John-Henry Westen, co-founder of Life Site News; Steve Mosher, president of Population Research Institute; Marguerite Peeters, director of the Institute for Intercultural Dialogue Dynamics in Brussels; Bishop Athanasius Schneider, auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, and many more.



"Large conferences on these issues have been held all over the world," added Hichborn. "Usually one has to travel to Washington DC, New York, Rome, Brussels or Geneva for something like this. But this is the first time such a large-scale event has been offered in an online format so that anyone anywhere can participate at the same time. We've committed to make this important information with such eminent speakers available around the globe."



Registration for the live event is free, and recordings and transcripts of the sessions will be available afterward for a fee.



