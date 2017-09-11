Strengthen the Level of Your Faith to Know God Can Defeat Terrorism



Maintaining strong faith in today's culture is not easy. It often seems as if God is no longer in control, especially in the case of terrorism, where the number of violent attacks and the number of terrorists appear to be growing at a rapid pace. The violence of terrorism is real, as is the fear. It provokes very real questions and doubts about God.



Lost in the unforgettable story of the prophet Jonah, who ran from God and survived three days in the belly of a great fish, is what God accomplished in the city of Nineveh. He defeated terrorism. About one hundred fifty years later, revealed by the prophecy of Nahum, God defeated terrorism again. Author Scott Solana helps readers develop the confidence to know God can defeat terrorism today by leading them on a faith journey, exploring the stories of God's victories found in Jonah and Nahum.



"Can God Defeat Terrorism?" (ISBN: 978-1-63357-057-3, Trade Paper, 134 pages, $12.95), from CrossLink Publishing, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.



About the Author:

Scott Solana is a follower and servant of Jesus Christ, youth Bible study teacher and active church member at First Baptist Church Powder Springs, youth mentor and coach, successful business leader, and accomplished accounting professional. He resides in Georgia with his wife Lisa and their two teenage daughters. Scott is also the creator of Faith Gauge, a social media ministry. For more information, please visit



About the Publisher:

CrossLink Publishing is a traditional Christian publishing company based in Castle Rock, CO. CrossLink publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by AtlasBooks. For more information, visit

