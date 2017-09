Contact: Leslie Palma, 347-286-7277



WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Evangelist Alveda King:

President Trump calls for [National Prayer ].



Everyone, as our President and First Lady prepare to return to Texas to comfort and administer aide, please pray for them and all America. As POTUS calls for National Prayer on Sunday, let's join him together in Agape Love and unity, across every hindering barrier.



