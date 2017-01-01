Hurricane Harvey Survivors Needs Healing

KINSTON, N.C., Aug. 28, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- After surviving Hurricane Harvey a category 4 storm on August 25th, the residents of Texas are now dealing with historic catastrophic flooding from rising rivers and more rain. The residents are being rescued from the rising waters and it's moving on to nearby cities. Hard to believe that 30,000 people are having to leave their home and some with only the clothes on their backs. Many people are reaching out to the storm victims with shelter, food and clothes. However, who are reaching out to encourage them that life is still worth living when it seems they have lost it all.

"After the Storm" is a song that can do just that. This song is a timeless Anthem that encourages the listener that whatever storm they are going through, not to give up and that they will see brighter days. She sang this song for Hurricane Matthew survivors in 2016 https://youtu.be/Hd66SGkf9ro and they were encouraged. Written by Lessette Kornegay Contemporary Gospel Singer and a survivor of Hurricane Matthew, divorce, and domestic violence.

AFTER THE STORM

Lyrics:

After the storm, After the rain

The sun is going to shine again.

After the storm, After the rain

The sun is going to shine again.

After you prayed, The whole night through

After the one that you love, Says they don't love you

After you cried all night long, After the doctor says

All hope is gone.

After the storm, After the rain

The sun is going to shine again

After the storm, After the rain

The sun is going to shine again.

After you've lost, All you had

After you're left alone, It's so so sad

After your friends, Have walked away

Hold your head up high, There's a brighter day.

You may think you can't make it

And your life has come to an end.

Put your trust in God, because you will have a better end.

A better end, Oh Oh

After the storm, After the rain

The sun is going to shine again

After the storm, After the rain

The sun is going to shine again.

You can start all over, You can start all over

You can start all over, You can start all over

After you've suffered a while

It's gonna be alright, It's gonna be alright

After the storm

Don't Give Up

The sun is going to shine again....