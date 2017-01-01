Hurricane Harvey Survivors Needs Healing

KINSTON, N.C., Aug. 28, 2017 /Christian Newswire
/ -- After surviving Hurricane Harvey a category 4 storm on August 25th, the residents of Texas are now dealing with historic catastrophic flooding from rising rivers and more rain. The residents are being rescued from the rising waters and it's moving on to nearby cities. Hard to believe that 30,000 people are having to leave their home and some with only the clothes on their backs. Many people are reaching out to the storm victims with shelter, food and clothes. However, who are reaching out to encourage them that life is still worth living when it seems they have lost it all.
"After the Storm" is a song that can do just that. This song is a timeless Anthem that encourages the listener that whatever storm they are going through, not to give up and that they will see brighter days. She sang this song for Hurricane Matthew survivors in 2016 https://youtu.be/Hd66SGkf9ro
and they were encouraged. Written by Lessette Kornegay Contemporary Gospel Singer and a survivor of Hurricane Matthew, divorce, and domestic violence.
AFTER THE STORM
Lyrics:
After the storm, After the rain
The sun is going to shine again.
After the storm, After the rain
The sun is going to shine again.
After you prayed, The whole night through
After the one that you love, Says they don't love you
After you cried all night long, After the doctor says
All hope is gone.
After the storm, After the rain
The sun is going to shine again
After the storm, After the rain
The sun is going to shine again.
After you've lost, All you had
After you're left alone, It's so so sad
After your friends, Have walked away
Hold your head up high, There's a brighter day.
You may think you can't make it
And your life has come to an end.
Put your trust in God, because you will have a better end.
A better end, Oh Oh
After the storm, After the rain
The sun is going to shine again
After the storm, After the rain
The sun is going to shine again.
You can start all over, You can start all over
You can start all over, You can start all over
After you've suffered a while
It's gonna be alright, It's gonna be alright
After the storm
Don't Give Up
The sun is going to shine again....