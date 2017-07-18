President and CEO of Americans United for Life Standing with Charlie Gard's Family as They Fight to Win Treatment Options for Their Son

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The case of Charlie Gard has gained international prominence as a baby's life hangs in the balance between parents fighting for treatment and the medical and legal establishment in Britain saying they have no right to make decisions focused on helping their son.



Attorney Catherine Glenn Foster, President and CEO of Americans United for Life, traveled to London to stand with Charlie's parents, Chris and Connie, to support their efforts and stand by their side. A veteran defender of the rights of people facing pressure to end life, she continues to talk with and support the family to aid their fight for their son.

"I am Charlie. We all are Charlie. He could be my child, or your child, or any one of us. The life and death struggle facing Charlie's parents could happen to anyone, which is why we are fighting for their right to determine their son's welfare."

NOTE: A petition sponsored by AUL, now has more than 530,000 names and has drawn international attention since the parents presented it to the Great Ormond Street Hospital, asking that they be permitted to use funds raised to bring their child to the United States for treatment. After recent events in court, this is a possibility. Even now, world-renowned Dr. Michio Hirano, a professor of neurology at New York's Columbia University Medical Center, is in London examining Charlie's case. A final decision is expected from the British court on Tuesday, July 25.

