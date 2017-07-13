Legislators Seek to Stop Funding Palestinian Terrorism

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Senate Foreign Relations Committee began hearings yesterday on S.474, known as the Taylor Force Act, which will defund the Palestinian Authority (PA) until they cease and denounce their "Pay to Slay" policy, which rewards terrorists and their families for acts against Israel and the United States. Liberty Counsel and Christians in Defense of Israel have been instrumental in encouraging legislators to hold this hearing.

The bill's sponsor, Senator Lindsey Graham, opened the hearing by introducing this legislation that would stop the incentive payments to terrorists to kill innocent civilians. In attendance was Stuart Force, the father of U.S. army veteran and Vanderbilt student, Taylor Force, for whom the bill is named. Taylor served the United States in combat deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq, only to be senselessly killed as a civilian by a Palestinian terrorist in Israel.

The PA currently gives over $300 million annually to terrorists and their families. However, since the U.S. provides over $700 million of direct and indirect aid to the Palestinians, American taxpayer dollars are providing the funds to reward terrorists who kill American and Israeli citizens. As soon as attackers are arrested, the PA provides canteen expenses, salary and health benefits. A government job upon release is guaranteed for those sentenced to five or more years. The families of "martyrs" also receive large payments for the loss of their family member.

S.474 prohibits certain assistance under the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 from being made available for the West Bank and Gaza unless the Department of State certifies that the Palestinian Authority: "is taking steps to end acts of violence against U.S. and Israeli citizens perpetrated by individuals under its jurisdictional control; is publicly condemning such acts of violence and is investigating, or cooperating in investigations of, such acts; and has terminated payments for acts of terrorism against U.S. and Israeli citizens to any individual who has been convicted and imprisoned for such acts, to any individual who died committing such acts, and to family members of such an individual."



"It's unconscionable that American taxpayer dollars are being used by the Palestinian Authority to brainwash young Palestinians to hate the Jewish people and to pay terrorists to ruthlessly murder Israelis and Americans," Mat Staver, Chairman of Liberty Counsel, President of Christians in Defense of Israel, and Founder and President of Covenant Journey. "I encourage Congress to pass the Taylor Force Act that will help stop the payment of horrific blood money to murder innocent Israelis and Americans. 'Pay to Slay' must end," said Staver.

