Charlie Gard Prayer Vigil at British Embassy Today World Awaits Court Decision



WASHINGTON, July 13, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Baby Charlie Gard's story has captured the attention of the world. Today, as the High Court of England hears new evidence in Charlie's case, pro-life group Created Equal will gather activists in front of the British Embassy in Washington, DC to pray for Charlie, encourage his parents in their heroic struggle, and call for action by British officials.



A press conference will precede the prayer vigil. Details below. Who: Created Equal and other pro-life activists



What: Prayer vigil and press conference for Baby Charlie Gard



Where: In front of the British Embassy, 3100 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington DC



When: Thursday, July 13 at 3:00 PM EDT Mark Harrington, National Director of Created Equal, said; "The idea that a court may decide whether Charlie's parents are given the opportunity to seek further treatment for their baby is unconscionable. Civilized societies should not strip parents of their right to seek healing for their children. It is not up to a judge to decide who lives and who dies." -- Mark Harrington, National Director, Created Equal

