New Evidence Supporting Charlie Gard Treatment to be Presented; Terri Schiavo's Brother Visited Charlie and is Available for Comment

CINCINNATI, July 12, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- At 10:30a.m. Thursday in London(5:30a.m. in New York) the Royal Court of Justice will consider new evidence in the Charlie Gard case determining whether he will be permitted to receive an experimental treatment being offered by U.S. physicians. If he is denied access to this treatment, the hospital where he is staying would initiate proceedings to remove him from life support resulting in his death.



Bobby Schindler, brother of Terri Schiavo, visited Charlie in Great Ormond Street Hospital, London on Saturday at the invitation of Charlie's parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates. Bobby Schindler will be available following the London hearing for interview and comment.



"Chris and Connie are regular parents who want to offer their son what would be normal treatment in the United States," said Bobby Schindler, President of the Terri Schiavo Life & Hope Network. "They are heroic advocates for their son, but face impossible odds due to the nature of the British healthcare and legal systems. After having met with them, and having visited little Charlie, I can speak to how remarkable their fight is and how important it is for everyone who cares about the sort of healthcare that's considered basic and ordinary in our changing medical landscape."



The Terri Schiavo Life & Hope Network has advocated for more than 2,500 medically vulnerable patients and families.

