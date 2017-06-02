Evangelist Alveda King: 'America's Independence Should be for Everyone' Contact: Leslie Palma, 347-286-7277



ATLANTA, June 30, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Evangelist Alveda King: July 4, 1776 was a great day in American history; Independence Day! So historically July 4th is a day that is celebrated yearly with family get-togethers, cookouts, parades, watermelon, and fireworks. It was a great day but not for all!



While our nation was liberated from British rule in 1776 there was a class of people, slaves that didn't enjoy independence along with other Americans until the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Slaves weren't considered to be persons until then.



Actually, slaves only achieved partial personhood in 1787; and then only because slave owners wanted to use them in order to gain a greater voting power and thus they were counted as three-fifths of a person in the Three-Fifths Compromise. The slaves didn't enjoy true independence until 1863; and finally on June 19, 1885 Juneteenth Independence Day; a day celebrated in some circles with the same hoopla as many enjoy the Fourth of July.



Another class of Americans, the women suffragettes, waged and in some cases still do wage the battle for equality. Unfortunately all too many still confuse women's rights with human rights, and many pre-born persons are being discriminated against and killed as a result.



Yet, the celebrations for this year's 4th of July will go on for most Americans. Still, although African-Americans and women will join in the celebrations, there are still segments of Americans who do not enjoy the same freedom as everyone else; they include pre-born persons and victims of human trafficking in America and around the world.



America can never be truly free until the babies in the womb are free to be born, and all victims of abortion and other crimes against humanity are set free.



In America the unborn are not considered "persons" under the law and therefore they don't enjoy the protection of the Fourteenth Amendment assuring "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness;" a right the babies could expect prior to the Supreme Court decision made in Roe v. Wade on January 22, 1973. Since that date over 60 million babies have not celebrated an Independence Day, have not joined in family celebrations, watched fireworks or a parade.



I dream and pray for a day when all Americans, born and unborn, can enjoy justice for all and independence for all; an "Independence Day from Roe v. Wade" is in order. Otherwise, how can the dream survive abortion?



One day our babies will be free. Until that day, please enjoy this Independence Day but also say a prayer for those that are unable to celebrate it with us. And please take a moment to say this prayer for Independence Day!

