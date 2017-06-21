New Book, The Trial of Kermit Gosnell, Describes Shocking Details and What it Revealed About the Abortion Industry in America Contact: Troy Newman, President, 316-683-6790 ext. 111; Cheryl Sullenger, Senior Vice President, 316-516-3034; both with Operation Rescue



WASHINGTON, June 21, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- When police raided the Women's Medical Society, they thought that they were putting an end to a pill mill that was the largest supplier of illicit prescription painkillers in Philadelphia. But once inside, police made the grisly discovery that Kermit Gosnell's medical office was something much worse.



Police seized the bodies of 47 aborted babies - all with mysterious wounds across the backs of their necks. They soon realized they had uncovered a "House of Horrors" where babies were routinely born alive during very late-term abortions amid unspeakable squalor, only to be brutally murdered.



Cheryl Sullenger attended Gosnell's murder trial in Philadelphia in the spring of 2013, and has penned a new book, The Trial of Kermit Gosnell, published and released today by World Ahead Press.



She powerfully describes gripping details of the trial proceedings - including shocking revelations from the often-emotional testimony.



Based on over three decades of experience researching abortion industry abuses, Sullenger also relates disturbing evidence that Gosnell is not alone.



The Trial of Kermit Gosnell has already received excellent reviews. In The Trial of Kermit Gosnell, Cheryl Sullenger debunks the Planned Parenthood myth of "safe, legal and rare abortions." While the Gosnell saga is the proverbial "tip of the iceberg" readers will understand the need to expose legal abortion's underbelly and to join the movement to end the scourge. -- Evangelist Alveda King, civilrightsfortheunborn.com



There is no person who better understands the horrors occurring behind the closed doors of abortion facilities than Cheryl Sullenger, who has spent years documenting and exposing abortion abuses. In The Trial of Kermit Gosnell, Sullenger reveals the full story of the courtroom drama that shocked and outraged America. This page-turning narrative of murder, abortion, political cover-ups, and regulatory failure shatters the facade of "choice," and demonstrates that Gosnell isn't the only abortionist committing barbaric crimes in America. Once you read this book, you will never view abortion the same way again. -- David Bereit, Former CEO of 40 Days for Life



Without the hard work of Cheryl Sullenger, the public might never have heard of Kermit Gosnell. Cheryl hounded the district attorney, poured over documents late at night, and traveled to Philadelphia to attend the trial when there was only a couple of local news reporters in the courtroom. As you read her book, you will feel like you are sitting in the courtroom with her, experiencing all the emotions of one of the most important abortion-related trials in history. -- Troy Newman, President, Operation Rescue The Trial of Kermit Gosnell is available now in paperback or digital format at the following booksellers: Amazon.com, Barnes&Nobel.com, Superstore.WND.com.



Sullenger, who serves as Senior Vice President of Operation Rescue, based in Wichita, Kansas, is available for interview and public appearances.



About Operation Rescue®

Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the nation and has become a strong voice for the pro-life movement in America. Click here to support Operation Rescue.

