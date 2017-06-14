Clergy and Faith Leaders to Lead Prayer Vigil and News Conference in Response to the Shooting of Congressman Scalise and Others Today Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



WASHINGTON, June 14, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- A news conference and prayer vigil will be held outside of Congressman Scalise's office today at the Rayburn House Office Building at 1:00 p.m.



Faith leaders including Rev. Dr. Rob Schenck, President of the National Clergy Council and Rev. Patrick Mahoney (Church on the Hill), to encourage people to pray and seek God for healing and to ensure that violence has no place in our American political life.



For more information: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741, Pastor of Church on the Hill and Director of the Christian Defense Coalition.

