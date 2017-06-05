Relief Lifeline Extended as Cyclone Mora Leaves More Destruction in Its Wake

GFA-supported workers prepare Bangladesh response to help families left without homes or sources of income, as efforts in Sri Lanka continue

WILLS POINT, Texas, June 5, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- GFA (Gospel for Asia)-supported workers are extending their emergency relief efforts after further severe storms lashed communities where they live and serve others.

Photo: Children's school supplies are among the relief packages being delivered by GFA-supported (Gospel for Asia) workers to some of those in Sri Lanka hit by Cyclone Mora, as part of their compassion and care response to the disaster.

Scores of families in southeastern Bangladesh lost their homes and their source of income when Cyclone Mora swept through the region, having already left a trail of destruction in Sri Lanka.

GFA-supported workers' houses and worship places in Bangladesh were destroyed by the storm, which left several dead and thousands displaced, seeking temporary shelter. No families belonging to fellowships led by GFA-supported pastors were among those who died, but their livestock was lost.

GFA-supported workers are preparing to distribute relief supplies and offer comfort to those affected as soon as they are able to travel in the area.

Meanwhile, workers in Sri Lanka have begun assessment of needs there as the flood waters that claimed around 200 lives recede. Already, 400 lunch packets have been distributed to many living in temporary shelters.

GFA-supported "compassion teams" are to distribute supplies of fresh water and dried food in some of the worst-hit areas, along with bedding and clothing. In addition to providing water bottles and helping clean wells, GFA-supported workers also plan to conduct medical camps.

"Please join us in praying for God's protection for all those who have been affected, and for our workers as they look to help," said Dr. K.P. Yohannan, GFA's founder and director. "We want to bring both practical and spiritual care to people in this great time of need."

GFA (Gospel for Asia) has – for more than 30 years ‒ provided humanitarian assistance and spiritual hope to millions across Asia, especially among those who have yet to hear the Good News. Last year, this included more than 75,000 sponsored children, free medical services for more than 180,000 people, 6,000 wells drilled, 11,000 water filters installed, Christmas presents for more than 400,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry.