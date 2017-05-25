Sen. Roy Blunt to Speak at Watchmen on the Wall 2017

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Today Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) will join other speakers and church leaders at this year's Watchmen on the Wall National Briefing.

"Watchmen on the Wall" is a powerful conference to raise up spiritual leaders who mirror the Isaiah 62 watchmen – leaders who will never be silent. The conference serves to encourage and empower pastors to take on threats to faith, family, and freedom and to leave church leaders inspired to share with their congregations what they may do to take more active roles in their communities and the government.

Sen. Roy Blunt will share a message from the U.S. Senate on the second day of the briefing to speak with leaders who exercise substantial influence in their churches.

SPEAKERS:

Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)

WHAT: Watchmen on the Wall 2017

WHERE: Washington D.C.

WHEN: Thursday, May 25th, 2017

Click here to watch the live webcast.