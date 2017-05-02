Rev. Franklin Graham Joins Tony Perkins on the Radio to Discuss the World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Yesterday, Rev. Franklin Graham appeared on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, a national radio show which airs on more than 240 stations across the country. On the show, Graham discussed the persecution of Christians around the world and the need to stand for religious liberty both at home and overseas.

Rev. Graham has worked to respond to the genocide against Christians around the world by putting a spotlight on this issue, "It's because of what is happening at an alarming rate around the world, where thousands of Christians have been killed, it's around a 100,000 a year are being killed just for their faith. We're seeing entire areas of the Middle East that are being eradicated." Graham went on, "This is happening not just at the hands of Islam but, we see around the world where Christians, where they're the minority, where they're being persecuted. I want our politicians to see what's happening and I want the voices of these people who have been persecuted, I want their voices to be heard. I want to give them a stage for them to be able to tell their stories and do it right there in Washington where hopefully we can see some policy changes."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, the host of Washington Watch, added, "I'm not sure people realize just how significant this problem is, Christians throughout the world were killed for no other reason than that they follow Jesus Christ. And that has been growing over the last few years."

"I think in large part it's driven by the indifference toward religious freedom here at home. It's sending a message to the terrorists and tyrants abroad that they're free to do as they please when it comes to Christians." concluded Perkins.

