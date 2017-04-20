National Council of Catholic Women Presents 2 Million Works of Mercy to Pope Francis



For more information visit Contact: Laraine Bennett, 703-224-0990, [email protected] ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- On Divine Mercy Sunday 2016, the National Council of Catholic Women launched "A Million Works of Mercy" in honor of the Extraordinary Jubilee Year of Mercy and in answer to Pope Francis' call to reawaken our passion to help the poor and needy of our communities through corporal and spiritual works of mercy. "We are the hands and feet and voices of Jesus – in our homes, our parishes, our communities, our nation and beyond our borders through our partnerships," said NCCW President Sheila Hopkins.While members were on pilgrimage to Rome this month (April 2017), NCCW President Sheila Hopkins presented Pope Francis with a certificate detailing some of the 2,048,510 works of mercy performed by members of the National Council of Catholic Women all across the U.S. — from volunteering at homeless shelters preparing meals, providing blankets and new socks to caregiving and visiting hospitals and praying outside abortion clinics for the unborn.Supporting member Jane Carter, who inspired the initiative, said, "It is indeed a joy to look back and say that we, as the National Council of Catholic Women, have helped over two million people. The work of your hands, the prayers of your hearts, the combined mercies of our organization, touching the lives of over two million people."For more information visit www.nccw.org . To schedule an interview with Sheila Hopkins, please contact [email protected] or call (703) 224-0990. Photos on file.

