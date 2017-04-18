April is Child Abuse Prevention Month -- Why Churches Need to Take Action



Insights and practical tips from leaders in the insurance and legal professions on liability concerns and how to set wise ministry policy guidelines. Contact: Sandra Hoekstra-Lower, 630-260-6200 ext 4224, [email protected] CAROL STREAM, April 18, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- April is Child Abuse Prevention month, and we are reminded of the many children who have suffered from abuse. Churches should be the safest place on earth, yet according to church legal expert Richard Hammar, child sexual abuse allegations continue to be the number one reason churches end up in court.The good news is churches can decrease the likelihood of a child being harmed and reduce the possibility of costly allegations by implementing an abuse awareness program like Reducing the Risk . Created by noted legal expert Richard Hammar, J.D., LL.M., CPA, this established program, used by thousands of churches, includes everything needed to train pastors, staff members, and volunteer leaders every year with confidence and ease.Video and training resources walk participants through an effective screening and selection process, common supervision scenarios that require thoughtful decisions, and insights on best practices that can most effectively reduce vulnerabilities.The newly-revised version of this program, which was published this month, is available on ChurchLawAndTaxStore.com . Conveniently delivered on DVD, the Reducing the Risk training program includes: Christianity Today is a nonprofit, global media ministry centered on Beautiful Orthodoxy—strengthening the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel. Reaching over four million people monthly with various digital and print resources, the ministry equips Christians to renew their minds, serve the church, and create culture to the glory of God.

