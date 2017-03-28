Care Net Named One of the Best Christian Workplaces for Fourth Straight Year The Annual List, Compiled by Best Christian Workplaces Institute, Measures Employers on Integrity, Transparency, Compassion, and Trust



Care Net's placement on the 2017 list was determined by BCWI's analysis of the results of a survey taken by every member of Care Net's staff (with the exception of the president). The survey, taken by thousands of churches, Christian-owned businesses, schools, institutes of higher education, and other ministries each year, measures an organization's performance across eight categories: fantastic teams, life-giving work, outstanding talent, uplifting growth and development, rewarding compensation, inspirational leadership, sustainable strategy, and healthy communication.



Care Net scored high on all eight categories -- higher than the average certified workplace in every category -- and was especially strong in Sustainable Strategy and Rewarding Compensation. Care Net's overall score of 4.43 out of a possible 5 was higher than the score of 4.28 it received in 2016, indicating that the organization continues to grow in its ability to provide a God-honoring and positive workplace for its staff. Care Net also scored higher than the average organization on the list of certified organizations – 4.43 compared to 4.19.



Roland C. Warren, Care Net's president and CEO, said, "The compassion, hope, and help that Care Net promises in its mission statement can only become a reality for those we serve if we create a Best Christian Workplace environment. It's really a team effort and I am thankful to God and so proud of the committed staff that make this possible."



Under Warren's leadership of Care Net, which began in 2012, the ministry has implemented several initiatives to foster better teamwork, encourage more cross-departmental communication, and build higher trust in its leadership. Moreover, each member of Care Net's staff is encouraged to know the organization's mission and vision statements and to use them daily to guide their work.



Care Net also operates under a set of "People Principles," which provide staff with a framework to resolve conflicts, build better relationships, and foster open communication that are integral to an open and effective workplace.



In its recent "The Flourishing Culture" podcast, BCWI's President, Al Lopus, interviewed Warren about how he has led Care Net to the Best Christian Workplaces list for four straight years. In the podcast episode, titled "How to Align Staff Around Your Mission," Warren and Lopus discuss how an organization can make sure its entire team is aligned around the same goals, is working together toward the mission and vision, and why this is important for workplace culture.



The full list of the 2017 Best Christian Workplaces is listed on BCWI's website.



