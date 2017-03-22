By War & By God Goes Deeper with Podcast Contact: Kent Williamson, 434-817-2700



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 22, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Following the release of the award-winning documentary, By War & By God, Paladin Pictures has launched a podcast further exploring the stories of the Vietnam veterans featured in the film. Over the season you will hear accounts of heroism, tragedy, and reconciliation, along with what drew each of these men back to Vietnam taking healthcare and other services to the poor. Episodes of the podcast will be released each week through May culminating in a Memorial Day Special. Listeners are invited to share their own stories and experiences connected to the Vietnam War. This companion series to the film features director, Kent C. Williamson, as the show's host. Williamson says, "My team and I have worked hard to create a 'theatre of the mind' experience with each episode, but it's really the powerful testimonies of these men and the work they're doing with Vets With A Mission that makes this series compelling." The film was recently nominated for an Emmy and won Best of Show, the Human Spirit Award, Best Editing, and Best Direction at the Docs Without Borders Film Festival. It is also currently up for Most Inspirational Documentary and Best Direction at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando. The free series is available on Apple iTunes or wherever you find your podcasts. You can subscribe to the film's podcast and learn more about the documentary at ByWarAndByGod.com Contact: Kent Williamson, 434-817-2700