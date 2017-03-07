Ten-Time Grammy Winner Cece Winans Sports and Supports O Magazine's Capsule Collection for Talbots to Benefit Dress for Success 2017 Campaign Contact: Erma Byrd, eByrd Communications, 213-382-3656, [email protected]



LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- On the heels of her #1 Billboard charted release, Let Them Fall In Love, CeCe Winans uses her celebrity platform to bring awareness to a great cause. Since charity starts at home, Winans recently visited Talbots' Cool Springs Galleria location in Franklin, TN to make a clothing donation while sporting items from the new collection.



Photo: CeCe Winans Making Clothing Donation -- Photo Credit: Rod McGaha



"I love the transformation that Dress For Success is doing in the hearts and minds of women around the world, and I'm honored to do my part along with Talbots and O Magazine to spread the good news," says Winans.



O Magazine and Talbots teams up once again to release a second exclusive limited-edition capsule collection to benefit Dress for Success. Last year, the partnership raised $1 million and collected over 4,000 boxes of clothing to support over 20,000 women. DSF a non-profit international organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and career development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Monetary donations can be made in stores or online www.talbots.com/dressforsuccess.



Join CeCe Winans and many others to get the word out by simply encouraging women to shop and donate, share on social media, tweet about it, post about it, snap about it, talk about it, tell a friend, tell two friends, tag a friend or just scream about it from the rooftops we would be so grateful. Don't forget to tag any social posts with @TalbotsOfficial, @OprahMagazine, @DressforSuccess, and include #TalbotsxOmag.