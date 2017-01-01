St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School Students and Community Members Donate 91 Ponytails for Cancer Patients

91 students and community members donate their ponytails to help cancer patients who are experiencing hair loss.



Contact: Joan Wagner, Ph. D., President, [email protected]; Cristina Almanza, Director of Communications, 512-244-4811, ext. 1211, [email protected]; both with St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School



AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- 91 St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School students and many community members donated their ponytails during the Cuts for Cancer event on Friday, February 17th at 2:30 pm in the St. Dominic Savio Gym. All 91 beautiful hair donations will be sent to Pantene® Beautiful Lengths to create wigs for cancer patients that have lost their hair from treatment. Each hair donation included a minimum of eight inches of hair.



Pantene® Beautiful Lengths is part of the largest, national movement and that creates free, real-hair wigs for women with cancer. Hair provided by generous donors will be crafted into beautiful wigs that cancer patients can wear comfortably.



This year, students and community members raised $2200+ at the event that will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help fund childhood cancer research.



Some of the high school students that donated their hair in Cuts for Cancer lost a friend and/or family member to cancer. Some students felt moved to make an impact in someone else's life and donating was one brave decision to give back:

"I am cutting my hair because I can grow mine back."



"I am participating because I feel like everyone deserves the opportunity to feel beautiful and for me, I know that my hair makes me feel that way."



"I know that my hair will grow back. If I can give a small part of myself to someone in need and make them feel beautiful again, I am going to."



"I want to donate my hair because I am ready for change and I continually felt called to give a part of something that I love, my hair to someone else."

Visit the link (youtu.be/d89Z6N7A5uo) to view a video capturing the event.



Thank you to the following sponsors for your generous support: Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships, Baskin Robbins, Blockhouse Creek Animal Hospital, Christie McNaughton, Realtor, Fox & Hearn, Inc., Frank & Ellen Jane Bradley, Ultimate Eyecare, Andrew Tull Enterprises, Nice Socks Consulting, The Esping Family, Mallard Run Apartments.