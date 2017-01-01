Joni Eareckson Tada to Receive Biola University's Charles W. Colson Award



"Joni Eareckson Tada has long been a shining light in the Christian world, a woman whose life has been a testimony of conviction, courage, and compassion," said Corey. "Our award selection committee wanted to honor Joni's convictions as they are expressed in her tireless advocacy for the disabled; the worldwide impact she has made through books and articles on suffering and disability; and the courage she has demonstrated in living a Christ-honoring life as a disabled person."



Recipients of the award demonstrate a commitment to the unshakeable truths of a biblical worldview, as well as a willingness to act on biblical convictions, however risky or challenging it may be.



Eareckson Tada is an advocate for individuals with disabilities. Her passion derives from a personal experience that left her quadriplegic in a wheelchair at age 17. After two years of rehabilitation, Eareckson Tada became determined to help others in similar situations and eventually founded Joni and Friends International Disability Center.



Her organization is dedicated to providing Christ-centered programs to special needs families as well as churches. Since founding Joni and Friends in 1979, the organization has delivered more than 10,000 wheelchairs and Bibles to disabled persons in developing countries.



Biola University — in consultation with the Colson family — established the Charles W. Colson Conviction and Courage Award in 2014. Christian leader Chuck Colson lived a life of biblical conviction with the courage to advocate truth despite difficult circumstances. Biola honored the legacy of the late Colson by awarding him the inaugural award at the university's commencement in May 2014. Colson's son, Christian Colson, received the award on his behalf at the ceremonies. The award honors Colson's legacy and celebrates Christian leaders who live in the same fashion.



Eareckson Tada will also speak at the Founder's Day chapel when she receives the award. To watch the ceremony tune in on Biola's Facebook page for a Live event.



