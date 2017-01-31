Evangelist Alveda King to President Trump, Appointments Remain Key: Slay the Beast -- Defund Planned Parenthood
Contact: Leslie Palma, 347-286-7277
WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire
/ -- In response to President Trump's roster of cabinet appointees
and new nominee for Supreme Court Judge Neil Gorsuch
, Evangelist Alveda King of Civil Rights for the Unborn salutes "our President."
She blogs today: "Dear America, President Trump's appointments can solve America's abortion crisis. The connections are uncanny to say the least.
"For example, for the past eight years, The Supreme Court
, Social Security, Failing Public Schools
, tax issues, voter registration problems
, and women's health crisis have been connected to liberal abortion policies
.
With millions of tax dollars lining the abortion industry's coffers and nearly 60 million legal abortions in America to date, no wonder public schools are closing, social security
is drying up, women are suffering from abortion related health problems
, and on and on and on.
Tax funding of abortion providers depletes the human resources, the human contributions of America! It's time to slay the beast
!"
In her new book America Return To God
, Evangelist King encourages America to pray for
our President, all leaders and those in authority and for everyone on earth. Her message to the man in the Oval Office. "Yes, Drain the Swamp President Trump! Defund Planned Parenthood."
"I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them. Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity." – 1 Timothy 2:1-2