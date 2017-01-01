Sasse Reintroduces Born-Alive Legislation Contact: James Wegmann, 202-224-4224



WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Yesterday, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse reintroduced the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. "Every baby deserves care and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act is a rare opportunity to find common ground and protect newborns. We all know that every little boy and girl deserves a fighting chance and, if you've ever held a newborn or just walked past a NICU, you know this has nothing to do with your politics and everything to do with your heart. I'm grateful that the House passed this legislation last Congress and I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues to put this on the President's desk this Congress." Background:



Sasse"s bill, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, would protect newborns that survive abortions by requiring appropriate care and admission to a hospital.



The legislation requires that, when an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, health care practitioners must exercise the same degree of professional skill and care to protect the newborn as would be offered to any other child born alive at the same gestational age. It also requires that the living child, after appropriate care has been given, be immediately transported and admitted to a hospital.



Currently federal law does not adequately protect a born child who survives an abortion.



Last Congress, the legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a bipartisan vote of 248 to 177.



Original co-sponsors of the legislation include Senators Barrasso, Blunt, Boozman, Burr, Cassidy, Cotton, Cruz, Daines, Enzi, Fischer, Graham, Grassley, Inhofe, Johnson, Lankford, McCain, McConnell, Moran, Perdue, Portman, Risch, Roberts, Rubio, Scott, Tillis, and Wicker.