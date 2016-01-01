Billy Graham Rapid Response Team Deploys Crisis-trained Chaplains to Gatlinburg, Tenn., to Assist with Wildfire Recovery Additional ministry efforts continue as chaplains offer hope and comfort following Hurricane Matthew, Charlotte protests



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2016 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is sending chaplains into the area of Gatlinburg, Tenn., in an effort to help the community recover from the deadly and devastating wildfire that has consumed hundreds of buildings and claimed several lives in the popular tourist area.



News reports indicate that up to 12 lost their lives in the fire, which is being called "the worst wildfire disaster in Tennessee in a century."



"So many people are broken and hurting because of this blaze, especially those who have lost their homes and loved ones," said Jack Munday, international director of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team. "After meeting with local leaders and business owners, we're responding to meet the emotional and spiritual needs of all those who have been impacted by this inferno."



Additionally, Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains continue to offer comfort and hope to communities affected by Hurricane Matthew, which hit the eastern United States in October.



Chaplains were also on the streets of Charlotte, N.C., this week to offer a ministry of presence and prayer during the protests following the news that Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray would not file charges against Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Darren Vinson, who was involved in a fatal altercation with Keith Lamont Scott in September.



About the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team:

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team was developed by Franklin Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It has since grown into a nationwide network of chaplains in 48 states who are specifically trained to deal with crisis situations. They have deployed to approximately 240 disaster sites, including shootings, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and tornadoes.