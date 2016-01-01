Interview Opportunity: Steve Harling, New President of Reach Beyond

Topic: "We Can Fulfill The Great Commission in this Generation" -- "Mobilizing Millennials Key Strategy"



MEDIA ADVISORY, Nov. 30, 2016 /Christian Newswire/ -- More than two billion people worldwide have never had the chance to hear about Jesus. How can Christians in North America respond to this urgent need? The new president of Reach Beyond, Steve Harling, has vowed to focus closely on bringing the gospel to all unreached people.



"I am looking forward to inspiring and leading a new generation of missionaries," said Harling. "We can fulfill the Great Commission in this generation," referring to Christ's call to bring His message to all people. "And mobilizing millennial is the key to seeing this happen."



"Today, missionary resources are heavily concentrated on the 'reached,'" said Harling. "If we are to fulfill the Great Commission, we will need a fresh unleashing of entrepreneurial pioneers to reach the billions who still have not heard the good news. I want to fulfill Christ's admonition to spread His message throughout the world. We can do it in our lifetime."



On November 16th, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Harling was officially inaugurated as the new president of Reach Beyond and took charge of the evangelical media and medical ministry with operations on five continents. Harling was formerly the senior pastor of Foothills Community Church in Arvada, Colo.



Harling brings a passion for reaching the unreached to his position, and has committed the ministry of Reach Beyond to helping fulfill the Great Commission. Harling said he is looking forward to leading Reach Beyond in the effort to fulfill its enormous potential. "Reach Beyond's unique approach of combining medical care with media ministries has touched the hearts of thousands who had never before heard the Word of the Lord, and I am excited to build upon that tradition."



How Christians in North America can help fulfill the Great Commission

How Christians in North America can help fulfill the Great Commission



Practical ways for Christians to begin sharing their faith locally and globally



How the Reach Beyond ministry combines medical missions with media ministries to reach the unreached around the world



His personal testimony of faith

Additionally, Harling is available to discuss his new role and responsibilities at Reach Beyond.



To schedule an interview with Steve Harling, contact Darin Campbell at 512-785-8350 or [email protected].



ABOUT STEVE HARLING:

Rev. Harling has spent 36 years as a pastor in churches of up to 4,500 members and has served for the last eight years as lead pastor at Foothills Community Church. He has led staff teams of 90 or more employees and thousands of volunteers. The son and grandson of missionaries, early in his career Rev. Harling served internationally as a missionary with SIM and as pastor of the Khartoum International Church in Sudan. He has more than 25 years of mission board experience with SIM, Wycliffe Bible Translators, Global Refuge and Bethany Home.



Harling is married to Becky Harling, a well-known author and speaker who focuses on helping women overcome obstacles through prayer and God's guidance.



ABOUT REACH BEYOND

Reach Beyond (www.reachbeyond.org) is a media and medical-based evangelical outreach ministry with operations on five continents. It spreads the Gospel of Jesus through modern media including radio broadcast, webcast, social media and solar-powered radio distribution. It also provides medical services to the needy throughout its network. Today, Reach Beyond, with an annual budget of approximately $19 million, has more than 1,000 staff members in 30 countries.



